NAMM News 2018: Arturia MiniBrute 2, Analogsynthesizer

ARTURIA – MINIBRUTE 2!!! Da freut sich das Redakteursherz: Wahrscheinlich der erfolgreichste analoge monophone Synthesizer der letzten Jahre geht nun mit tollen neuen Features und bewährtem Sound in die nächste Runde.

Der lang gehegte Wunsch nach einem zweiten Oszillator ist nun endlich Wirklichkeit geworden. Ins Auge springt auch sofort das neue und umfangreiche Patchfeld. Erstmals gibt es auch Frequenzmodulation (siehe FM-Button), die dem Arturia Minibrute 2 ein deutliches Plus an Soundmöglichkeiten bringt.

In einem Teaservideo (folgt gleich) wird der Minibrute eindrucksvoll in Szene gesetzt.Über Preis und Lieferzeit des neuen Arturia Minibrute 2 ist noch nichts bekannt, aber wir rechnen – reines Bauchgefühl – mit ca. 600,- Euro, hoffen aber auf einen noch niedrigeren Kurs.

Jetzt fehlt bei Arturia doch eigentlich nur noch ein echter polyphoner Analogsynthesizer. Wir sind jedenfalls ganz große Arturia-Hardware-Fans hier in die Redaktion und können es gar nciht abwarten, den ersten Minibrute 2 unter die Finger zu bekommen.

Wer nun gerne mehr Einblick in die technisches Features des Arturia Minibrute 2 bekommen möchte, dem empfehlen wir dieses Tec-Video:

Hier der offizielle Pressetext:

„Arturia are thrilled to announce the imminent release of a new synthesizer, one of three new products which will all be available at stores from late february 2018.

MiniBrute 2 is a 25-key analog monosynth with semi-modular architecture, bridging the gap between the traditional synthesizer instruments and the exciting world of modular. MiniBrute 2 shares many of the same iconic features that made its predecessor such a success, including mixable oscillators, the acidic Steiner-Parker filter, and the chaotic Brute Factor. While keeping many of its signature elements, the tone-shaping potential of MiniBrute 2 has been almost exponentially increased.

The reimagined MiniBrute now features semi-modular architecture, adding a comprehensive CV/Gate patch matrix that allows users to both rework its internal signal routing, but also expand into the blossoming world of modular. It also features the same high quality, aftertouch-enabled keybed found in their flagship MatrixBrute synth, making it a joy to play. Truly an instrument designed for musicians by musicians.

Arturia’s latest small-but-mighty monosynth is the successor to their debut analog instrument, the MiniBrute. The first incarnation was released in 2012, and turned the industry on its head, offering a unique, affordable analog synth experience with attitude.

MiniBrute 2 also features exciting new features that greatly expand its potential, both as the focal point of a creative studio, and as a road-ready performance platform.“