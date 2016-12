News: Behringer DeepMind 12, Analogsynthesizer

Infos von Uli über GearSlutz.

Dear all,

Thank you for the great comments and please allow me to clarify a few matters.

The DeepMind12 has 4 integrated FX Engines which can we used simultaneously but also synced to the synthesizer itself. Each engine is loaded with more than 30 high-quality FX algorithms from TC Electronic and Klark Teknik. These are true world-class FX, many of which have been derived from TC Electronic’s acclaimed signal processors as well as Midas’ high-end mixing consoles.

As a world’s first, the DeepMind has built in Wifi and allows for full remote control of nearly all parameters – all through typical tablets.

While the price has not been confirmed nor any price indication been given to retailers, we like to manage expectations.

With approx. 4,000 components, the DeepMind12 is one of the most complex synthesizers that has ever been built. Due to its discrete design structure, it has vastly more components than you will likely find in any of the current synthesizers on the market. While it has always been our company philosophy to work on very small margins, we would however never sacrifice component or manufacturing quality nor sell below cost. Like all our products, the DeepMind12 will come with a 3 Year Warranty program. These are truly exciting times and thank you for all your interest and support 🙂

Uli